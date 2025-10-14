  • Menu
Kerala man duped of Rs 44.8 lakh in Mangaluru honeytrap

Mangaluru: A 53-year-old man from Kerala, identified as Muhammad Ashraf Thavarakadan, who works in Saudi Arabia, has reportedly fallen victim to a honeytrap scam during his visit to Mangaluru in September 2024. According to police, Ashraf had come to the city for a marriage proposal when a group, including Bashir and Safia, allegedly lured him under the pretext of meeting a prospective bride. The accused reportedly took his photos and videos and later threatened to leak them online unless he paid money.

Fearing defamation, Ashraf allegedly transferred ₹44.80 lakh to the group. Based on his complaint, Vitla Police have registered a case (Crime No.145/2025) under Sections 318(4), 308(2), 115(2), 351(2), read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the extorte

