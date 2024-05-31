Konkani cultural bonanza in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Kings Court at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru will host the Konkani-Utsav 2024 on Sunday (June 2). The event is expected to draw Konkani speakers from across Karnataka. The Utsav is an initiative by various professionals and business leaders from the community to provide a platform for interaction, business promotion, and cultural showcase.

Sona Ganesh Nayak, the founder of “Amchi Konkani” and owner of Sona Caterers, confirmed that preparations for the event, including food arrangements, are in place. He anticipates a large turnout from all districts in Karnataka for this third annual event. The earlier events were precursors to this event, this edition of Utsav is bigger in range of programmes, attendance, and spectrum of highlights.

Dr. Dayananda Pai, Chancellor of Vidyashilp University and Chairman of Century Group, stated that Utsav aims to promote the language, culture, and art of the Konkani community. He expressed hope that the event would inspire the younger generation to continue the community’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Despite its small size, the Konkani community has made significant contributions to society, including the establishment of several banks and the running of numerous educational institutions and hospitals. Some of the well-known personalities of the Konkani people are Dr Tonse Madhav Ananth Pai founder of Manipal Group of Institutions, and his elder brother Upendra Pai co-founder of Syndicate Bank, Ammembal Subba Rao Pai founder of Canara Bank, Manjeshwar Govinda Pai, the national laureate, TA Pai former Union Minister, TV Mohandas Pai of tnfosys, Basti Vaman Shenoy- the Vishwa Konkani Sardar, Mukund Pai, Pradeep Pai, and Raghunandan Kamath, entrepreneurs who made waves in the field of ice cream industries not just in Karnataka but across India. Konkani-speaking people are a minuscule minority, their vision, hard work and perseverance have delighted the country in many fields.

According to Konkani demographic historians and researchers, there are various communities that speak Konkani, while and research is currently on to determine the number of castes that speak Konkani the available list includes Chitpavan Brahmins, Goud Saraswat Brahmins Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmins Rajapur Saraswat Brahmins, Daivadnya Brahmins, Karhade Brahmins, Marathas, Bhandaris, Kudubis, (Coastal Maharashtra)

The event will feature discussions on Konkani language, culture, and history, along with entertainment programmes. Dignitaries such as MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, and Nandagopal Shenoy, President of Vishwa Konkani Kendra, Mangaluru, are expected to attend.

Participants will include speed painting artist Vilas Nayak, singer Ravindra Prabhu, and other professionals from various fields. The event is also seen as a potential meeting ground for young community members to find suitable life partners. (eom)