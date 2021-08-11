KPCC president D K Shivakumar says government failed to tackle second Covid wave

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the government of mishandling the second Covid wave.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The State government is least bothered about the plight of farmers who are dumping truckloads of vegetables on the streets due to sharp fall in prices while the common man is unable to buy essential things due to inflation. As the opposition we are doing our best to help the people and farmers."

Shivakumar ridiculed Chief Minister Bommai's directive to his ministers and MLAs to visit the districts and their constituencies to tackle the aftermath of the floods and Covid-19 situation.

"This is nothing but an eyewash. The most important thing is the concrete steps the government should take to help the farmers and people depending on their traditional professions in this time of crisis."

On ED raids on former minister Zameer Khan, he said, "I don't want to speak on other personal issues or the controversy over former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's remarks about Zameer Khan in public,''

Shivakumar participated in the distribution of food kits to the poor in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.