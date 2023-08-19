KSRTC freight service to begin with 10 lorries soon

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which transports passengers, has decided to ply separate vehicles for freight. Through this, the logistics service will be fully supported.

At present KSRTC is providing parcel services only in passenger buses. In view of the good response to it, it has taken a step further and planned to put about ten lorries on the road in the first phase for the purpose of transporting goods.

A tender has been called for the purchase of a total of 20 lorries, and the tender will be given to the manufacturing company that supplies the lorries at the lowest cost. If everything goes as planned, KSRTC freight lorries will start operations in two months. Sources said that this is part of bringing the struggling corporation back to profitability.

Currently, the parcel system introduced in KSRTC buses allows for carrying various types of goods from a minimum of 100 kg to a maximum of 500 kg. There are, of course, restrictions on items and sizes that can be carried in bus along with the passengers. Parcels arriving at different sections are sent in buses going to different routes. There is a system of delivering them at depots or stations. The concerned people will come and take it. An average income of Rs 4 lakh is generated daily to the corporation from this. Along with freight transportation, KSRTC is also concerned about delivering goods at the doorsteps of customers. There are opportunities to deliver the goods arriving at the Corporation’s stations to the respective homes through the local team as a porter. It is possible to provide services for charging separately. Officials said that they are still thinking about this.