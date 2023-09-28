Legal action if Karnataka bandh is done: Home minister warns organizations

Bengaluru: Farmers, pro-Kannada organizations and opposition parties have revolted against the state government's move to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. People from various parts of the state, including Old Mysore, Bengaluru, are protesting against the government on the Cauvery issue.

Various organizations, including the president of the Kannada movement Vatal Paksha, Vatal Nagaraj, have called for a Karnataka Bandh. Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara spoke about this and said we dont have any problem for protest. But there is no chance of a bandh, he said.

Speaking to the media representatives, Home Minister Parameshwara said which ever organizations have called for a bandh, the court also said, no bandh can be done. Legal action will be taken if bandh is done beyond this. He said that there is no need to give directions to the police as to what action to take.

Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 crores has been lost due to the closure of Bengaluru on September 26. If it is closed again now, it will be a financial problem. The problem arose because there was no rain earlier. If it is closed in between, it will become more of a problem. The organization should know all this. Protesting is everyone's right to protest. But he warned that legal action will be taken if the bandh is done.

The government is committed to protect the interest of the state in the Cauvery water issue. Everyone has the right to protest, it should not be hindered. Protest should be done peacefully within the limits of the law. No agreement has been made with Tamil Nadu. No one should do politics on the Cauvery river issue. BJP and JDS are newly married. There is no use in the BJP blaming the government. He said that the opposition should cooperate with the state government.

If you cause trouble to the public, legal action will be taken: Alok Mohan

Bandh cannot be forced on September 29 for any reason. I have instructed to take legal action if the public is disturbed. All SPs and DCPs have already been informed. All preparations have been made for Saturday's bandh. Director General of Police Alok Mohan warned that action will be taken if shop shutters are closed forcibly.