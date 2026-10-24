K’taka BJP accuses govt of failing farmers; seeks drought relief, loan waiver

Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday accused the Congress-led state government of failing to address the hardships faced by farmers and demanded adequate drought compensation, an agricultural loan waiver and uninterrupted three-phase power supply for farming activities.

Addressing the Raitha Spandana (Farmers' Outreach) programme in Doddaballapur, Vijayendra alleged that farmers were struggling due to severe drought, but the government had failed to provide adequate assistance.

Instead of addressing their problems, the government was announcing meagre compensation and washing its hands of its responsibilities, he charged.

Praising first-time MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, Vijayendra said his initiative to pay crop insurance premiums to benefit small arecanut growers despite drought-related difficulties was commendable.

Responding to farmers' distress was a hallmark of genuine public service, he said, adding that young leaders who stood by farmers during difficult times should be encouraged and supported.

Recalling the contributions of previous BJP governments, Vijayendra said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had accorded priority to farmers' welfare by introducing a separate agriculture budget, providing free electricity to irrigation pump sets, offering agricultural loans at zero interest and facilitating the installation of electricity transformers on agricultural land.

He also highlighted the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme introduced during former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's tenure to support the education of farmers' children.

At the national level, the Narendra Modi-led government had introduced several schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, minimum support price, Kisan Credit Card and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, to improve farmers' welfare, he said.

The direct benefit transfer mechanism under the PM-KISAN scheme had helped eligible farming families receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts, reducing the role of middlemen, he added.

Pointing to the difficulties faced by ragi, jowar and maize growers, among others, Vijayendra demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for drought-hit farmers, a waiver of agricultural loans and adequate three-phase electricity supply for farming operations.

He said farmers were forced to wait until night to access electricity for operating borewells, while the supply required for agricultural pump sets remained inadequate.

Vijayendra alleged that installing electricity transformers on agricultural land, which cost around Rs 25,000 during the previous BJP government, now required farmers to spend lakhs of rupees. He urged the government to resolve the issue immediately and ensure reliable electricity for agricultural activities.

Vijayendra also alleged that farmers' lands were being forcibly acquired in the name of industries and other development projects. He said concerns over agricultural land were being reported in Doddaballapur, Chikkaballapur and other areas.

Protecting farmers' interests was the government's responsibility, he said, urging the authorities to consult farmers before taking decisions and ensure that their rights and livelihoods were not affected.

He further accused the Congress government of failing to ensure the timely delivery of welfare benefits, including housing for the poor, widow pensions, disability pensions and scholarships.

Farmers were the backbone of the country and deserved the same respect and priority accorded to soldiers guarding the nation's borders, he said. The country could progress only when farmers' lives improved, he added.

Vijayendra said the BJP had been raising farmers' concerns during the drought and would continue its agitation until their demands for fair compensation, agricultural loan waivers and adequate power supply were fulfilled.

He expressed confidence that a future BJP-led government in Karnataka would prioritise the welfare of farmers, the poor, women, widows and persons with disabilities. He also urged farmers and party workers to unite and participate in struggles for farmers' rights.



