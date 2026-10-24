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BJP Asks Congress to Respect Sikh Sentiments, Defer November 1 Rally

In Short

Addressing a press conference in Jharkhand on Saturday, the BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that the LoP Rahul Gandhi had chosen this day as the Congress party wants to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. This was the day when the Congress party is linked to anti Sikh riots.

decision of the Congress party led the INDIA bloc to hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
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 decision of the Congress party led the INDIA bloc to hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

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The decision of the Congress party led the INDIA bloc to hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to escalate its protest demanding the stopping of SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is drawing flak from the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Jharkhand on Saturday, the BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that the LoP Rahul Gandhi had chosen this day as the Congress party wants to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. This was the day when the Congress party is linked to anti Sikh riots.

Earlier during the day, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi echoed similar views. He said the Congress party had convened a virtual meeting of INDIA bloc members on October 22 but postponed it as many did not attend it.

He said they have come to know that several allies were unhappy with the November 1 date and had suggested that the rally be postponed to a later date. The MP said that the stubbornness of Rahul Gandhi to go ahead with the rally indicates his “true face.” When he insists on something, he refuses to listen to anyone. He will go ahead, even if it means cruelly mocking the sentiments of the Sikh community."

Referring to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi's remarks that 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes' following his mother and then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "They made every effort to deny the 1984 riots and protect those who perpetrated them."

All the rallies he held so far, had achieved nothing except chaos on roads. The opposition meets to have breakfast or lunch and take to the streets, violate the law, and sit in protest in places like Akashvani Bhavan till night, causing inconvenience to the common man and trying to tarnish the image of India’s Democracy under foreign pressure.

On the other hand, BJP chief Nitin Nabin alleged that the party never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes.

He said, "Today, in the country, there is an attempt to challenge constitutional institutions and democracy. Those who swear by the Constitution have shredded it to pieces.

"From imposing Emergency to President's Rule in many states, Congress never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes. Today, those who tried to finish off democracy are lecturing us about it," he added.

Nabin accused the Congress of trying to create anarchy in the country.

"For this, they are getting support not only from within the country but also from foreign powers, he added.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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BJPCongressRahul GandhiINDIA Bloc RallySikh Sentiments
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