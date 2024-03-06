Live
- IIT-Madras, IIM-Rohtak recommend proactive labour strategies during disasters
- Nikki Haley to quit GOP presidential race?
- Ramadan 2024 Healthy Eating Tips: Strategies for Nutritional Balance During Fasting
- ‘Devara’ team celebrates Janhvi Kapoor’s b’day in style
- India's latest carrier Fly 91 gets air operator certificate
- Scientists find gene linked to severe muscle disease
- TSPSC announces schedule for Group I, II, III examinations
- CM Reddy calling PM Modi ‘bade bhai’ sparks unending political debate in Telangana
- Indian aviation sector to log 8-13 pc passenger traffic growth in FY24
- Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, history, significance and celebrations
Just In
K’taka LS candidates to be finalised on March 7: Dy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that a decision regarding the finalisation of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be made by the Congress on March 7 (Thursday).
Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that a decision regarding the finalisation of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be made by the Congress on March 7 (Thursday).
Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Shivakumar said, there is an election committee meeting tomorrow in New Delhi under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. “We will take a call in the meeting,” he stated.
When asked about when BJP MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar will join Congress, Shivakumar asked why only two-three names be taken in this matter. The workers have been asked to induct leaders who like the ideology into the Congress party. “I can’t reveal the secrets any further,” he maintained when asked which MLAs are ready to join the Congress.
“After a month, we will see how former CM Shettar will issue a statement of repentance,” he added.
When asked about the delay in the Mahadayi project, Dy CM Shivakumar maintained that the question in this regard should be asked to Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi. Former CM Jagadish Shettar who had joined Congress and later went back to BJP should also be questioned on why the clearance for the forest land is not given?
“I have called a tender already with the condition of commencing the work after the clearance. They will be respected if they give consent. Union Minister Joshi has more responsibility in this regard,” Shivakumar stated.
Nearly Rs 1,000 crore projects are inaugurated in Athani region. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also joining the event. The development works are taken up in the state for Rs 1.26 lakh crore which has been set aside in the budget.
When asked about quashing the ED case against him, Shivakumar stated, the media projected the incident of raids on him in a certain manner, when arrested and released it was projected differently. Now, you are quiet, Shivakumar stated.