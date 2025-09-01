K’taka plans Ola-Uber style ambulance service for faster response

Bengaluru: Getting an ambulance in Karnataka—whether the government’s 108 service or a private one—often turns into a race against time. Patients and their families struggle as calls to control rooms and availability checks eat into the crucial golden hour. To address this gap, the state health department is preparing to launch an app-based ambulance booking system, modeled on services like Ola and Uber.

Under the new plan, users will be able to book the nearest ambulance via a mobile app by simply selecting their location and preferred hospital or PHC center. The service aims to ensure faster response times, better coordination, and improved access to both government-run and private ambulances.

The government has confirmed that 108 ambulances will continue to provide free services, while private ambulances integrated into the app will operate under a uniform fare structure set by the department, preventing overcharging. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that a proposal has already been sent to the finance department, with further discussions to finalize safeguards against misuse. Once approved, the system will be rolled out in phases.

Citizens have welcomed the initiative, with many highlighting that it will help curb exploitation by private operators and ensure timely emergency medical care.

With the new app-based service, the health department hopes to make ambulance access as simple as booking a cab—potentially saving countless lives by bridging delays in emergency response.