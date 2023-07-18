Kumaraswamy alleges massive graft in government transfers

Bengaluru: In a scathing accusation against the Siddaramaiah-led state government, former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy made fresh allegations of rampant corruption on Monday. He asserted that deals worth over Rs. 500 crore have transpired in the name of official transfers over the past two months.

Addressing a media interaction at Vidhana Soudha after a crucial meeting with party MLAs, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of indulging in accepting bribes while ordering transfers of officials, even for lower-ranking positions such as PDO.

“I have never witnessed such a situation before. Smaller post transfers like PDO are being negotiated right from Vidhana Soudha. One of the officers apprised me of this information, and it’s deeply troubling,” said Kumaraswamy.

Responding to claims by Congress leaders that he is the Leader of the Opposition, Kumaraswamy urged the BJP central leadership to promptly appoint a floor leader given the party’s national status. He emphasized that there are several potential leaders within the house who are well-suited for the position.

When probed about the relevance of BJP for the survival of JDS, Kumaraswamy asserted that his primary focus lies in rebuilding the party’s foundation at the moment.

“Our party’s strength cannot be judged solely by election outcomes; we are not reliant on others for survival. With 19 members, we possess a considerable presence, and we are diligently working to strengthen and revitalize our party. Any collaboration or understanding with other parties will be based on the prevailing political circumstances,” Kumaraswamy added. As the allegations of corruption and discussions about potential alliances continue to unfold, the political landscape in the state remains tense, with all eyes on the upcoming developments in the JDS-Congress-BJP dynamics.