Kumaraswamy blasts B S Yediyurappa , Shah for 'insulting' Kannada

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had an anti Kannada attitude. Taking strong exception to ignoring Kannada in inscription on foundation stone plaque for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district, Kumaraswamy here on Sunday accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Amit Shah of betraying Kannadigas. The plaque has inscription only in Hindi and English.

The JD(S) leader remarked that Kannada was ignored though the foundation stone was laid in Karnataka.

"It is the responsibility of the Centre to show due respect towards the languages of the State as our country, which is known for its diversity, has adopted a three-language formula to ensure that the importance of State languages is not undermined. But violation of such a sensitive norm by the Union home minister himself is an insult to the Kannada language as well as Kannadigas," Kumaraswamy remarked.

He pointed out that even Chief Minister Yediyurappa "chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language".

"The behaviour of Mr Shah who has ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi indicates anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land for the Centre's CRPF unit," he maintained.

Kumaraswamy asserted that the episode was a violation of the three language formula and expected that Shah should clarify this to the Kannadigas. In a stinging criticism, Kumaraswamy said, "It is an unpardonable act that despite getting land from Karnataka for the CRPF unit, Kannada has been completely ignored in the foundation stone plaque. Those who tolerate insult to the dignity and honour of land as well as its language are not fit to hold the reigns of State's administration. The act and behaviour of the Union home minister, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are nothing but betraying Kannadigas."