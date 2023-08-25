Kumaraswamy Takes Proactive Steps Amid Speculation of 'Operation Hasta'

Bengaluru: Amidst the lingering speculation surrounding the alleged 'Operation Hasta’, a term that has gripped political conversations in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has taken a calculated step to safeguard his party's interests.

In light of the recent slew of political moves and whispers of the Congress attempting to orchestrate defections within the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP, Kumaraswamy has decided to convene a crucial meeting with his party's MLAs.

The intricate political landscape in Karnataka has seen the ruling Congress, under the stewardship of D K Shivakumar, strategically welcoming several prominent leaders from opposition parties into its fold. Against this backdrop, Kumaraswamy's move to assemble his party's MLAs reflects his intent to foster cohesion within the ranks and counteract any potential weakening of the JDS.

Reports suggest that Kumaraswamy has initiated discussions with the 18 MLAs and eight MLCs associated with his party. The focus of these conversations is to comprehend and navigate the prevailing political dynamics in the state. This tactical engagement comes as a response to murmurs among some JDS legislators about overtures from Congress quarters. One such legislator, Samruddhi Manjunath, representing Mulbagal, claimed to have received an offer from the Congress party.

Further fortifying his position, Kumaraswamy has also decided to convene a meeting of the Legislature Party. This gathering not only aims to quell speculations regarding Congress's purported efforts to destabilise JDS but also signifies a strategic move in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Recent days have witnessed a series of notable political shifts, with Congress warmly embracing several opposition leaders into its ranks. Among these, Ayanur Manjunath, a JDS leader from Shivamogga, officially joined Congress in a ceremonious event attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Additionally, Nagaraj Gowda, who contested as an independent candidate in Shikarikpura, emerged as a prominent addition to the Congress ranks.

The tactical inclusions extend beyond individual leaders. The Congress has also strategically incorporated former corporators from diverse constituencies in Bengaluru, a strategic manoeuvre aimed at reinforcing the party's stature ahead of the impending Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, anticipated to take place by the end of this year.

D K Shivakumar, a central figure in these developments, is said to have instructed district presidents to actively recruit local leaders eager to align with the party. This orchestrated influx of new members is intended to enhance the party's voter base in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 2024.

In response to the swirling speculations and 'Operation Hasta’, Shivakumar denied any orchestrated operation. He stressed that the ingress of opposition party leaders into Congress was an autonomous choice made by individuals rather than the result of any concerted manoeuvring.

As the political landscape in Karnataka continues to evolve, insiders suggest that the Congress is poised to welcome more leaders from opposition parties into its ranks in the near future. The chessboard of Karnataka politics remains dynamic, with strategic alliances and tactical manoeuvres poised to reshape the trajectory of the state's political narrative. (eom)