Kumaraswamy’s only job is to criticize: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday ridiculed Kumaraswamy’s style of politics stating his only job was to criticise.

Speaking to reporters at Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Tell me what Kumaraswamy has not criticised. His job is to criticise. He is criticising the Congress manifesto now. He criticised Mekedatu in the past and now he is saying he will implement it. He criticised BJP for bringing his government down and now he has joined hands with them. He doesn’t respect his own words and I don’t bother much about his words.”

“Kumaraswamy hasn’t even spared the Vokkaliga Mutt. He has created an alternative Vokkaliga Mutt. We all know what Kumaraswamy said about Yediyurappa and what Yediyurappa said about Kumaraswamy. We also know what Devegowda said about Yediyurappa. Yogeshwar, Ashok and Ashwathnarayan brought down Kumaraswamy government, but now he has joined hands with the same people. Now, he is accusing the manifesto of the party which made him the Chief Minister,” he added.

Asked if Vokkaliga votes are getting divided, he said, “Vokkaligas and Vokkaliga swamijis are not naïve. They won’t advocate a political party just because they visit them. They are wise and they won’t interfere in politics. The swamijis are aware of the fact that JDS leaders divided the Vokkaliga mutts. Swamijis could have questioned the BJP leaders for bringing down a Vokkaliga Chief minister but they did not. Now the JDS leaders are taking to Swamijis the same leaders who brought down a Vokkaliga Chief minister.”

“Congress party has given tickets to eight Vokkaligas. I am the KPCC President and the DCM. Vokkaligas are smart people and they are watching everything. Kumaraswamy is saying he joined hands with BJP because of the Congress but he doesn’t realise that he has sold himself by this alliance. What is worse is that Devegowda had to field his own son-in-law on a BJP ticket. Now, they are embracing the same people who brought him down,” he said.

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement about D K Shivakumar ‘loss of balance’ during Mekedatu yatra, he said, “Let him say whatever he wants. I did not lose balance while walking due to intoxication. It was a very demanding yatra and I could not walk properly due to exhaustion. My fight is for people of the region and I will build Mekedatu at any cost.

Asked about Bengaluru’s water crisis, Mr Shivakumar said that the government was considering filling up tanks and lakes in Bengaluru with treated water in order to charge the groundwater.

“Devegowda has said JDS will win four seats, but they won’t win even a single seat. He is calling BJP seat also as a JDS seat. Where are all the experts who were saying JDS will in four seats. Even media is not projecting the right picture. We are all watching these things very carefully,” he said.

Asked about dinner meet at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse, the Deputy Chief minister said, “He did not care when people were going hungry during Covid, at least he is feeding people during elections. The Election Commission must take note of all these things and take necessary action.”

Asked about BJP MLAs Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar working for Congress candidates, he said, “I don’t want to comment about it. A lot of JDS and BJP workers and leaders are unhappy about the alliance.”

Asked about AICC President’s campaign plan for the State, he said, “We have sent a report to AICC after deliberations on Mr Kharge’s campaign plan. He will be in Karnataka for nomination in Kalaburagi on April 12. I am also travelling to Kalaburagi on that day. We will decide on the campaign plan soon.”

Asked if Congress would support indirectly independent candidate Dingaleshwara Swamy in Dharwad, he said, “If we are supporting him, we will support him directly itself, why indirectly. We have respect for the Swamiji but we have already declared a candidate and issued a B form.

Asked about allegations of bringing down the JDS-Congress coalition government, he said, “People won’t accept such allegations. I have tried to help people of my community whenever I can. We will think about how to help the Vokkaliga people and the mutts.

Replying to an allegation that Congress party is distributing gift coupons in Ramanagara, he said, “More than asking what I am doing, they should introspect on what they are doing in the constituency.”