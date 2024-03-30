Leading laparoscopic surgeon in election fray

Bengaluru: Dr Harish Gowda, a leading laparoscopic surgeon and Founder and Chief Surgeon of HIMAS Hospital in Basavanagudi, filed his nomination on Thursday from Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency as an Independent. Through this election, Dr Gowda is making a foray into politics.



“Medical treatment in this country is beyond the means of the majority and my primary focus is ensuring quality healthcare for all sections, including the middle-income group. I plan to achieve this through a universal cashless health insurance scheme,” says Dr Gowda. He stresses the need for strengthening the public healthcare system.

This apart, quality education is something he strongly believes in and wants to work in this direction by upgrading the standards at government schools.

Welfare of senior citizens is a grey area which remains unaddressed. He plans to launch a helpline for elders, which will act as a 24/7 companion for lonely elders. Dr Gowda is contesting as an independent as he sees connecting with the ‘People First’ ideology.

Dr. Harish Gowda, a leading Laparoscopic Surgeon is the Founder and Chief Surgeon of HIMAS Hospital. A resident of Basavanagudi, Dr Gowda earned his MBBS from the prestigious Bangalore Medical College and later pursued MS at Mysore Medical College. He has also served as an Associate Professor of Surgery at KIMS and Bowring Hospital. He is the father of two and lives with his wife in Bengaluru. His vision for Bangalore South is one of inclusivity, equity and opportunity.