Let Cong leaders of state get tuition from Telangana CM: Ashoka

Bengaluru: The Congress government in the state is diverting Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu to alliance the elections.

This poor government has no money to provide drought relief. But R Ashoka, the leader of the opposition in the assembly expressed outrage that only water is being given.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the state Congress government has continuously released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Farmers are struggling, people are on the streets holding empty bins, water is scarce in Bengaluru. Even though Cauvery water is diverted to Tamil Nadu, it must be said that such a shameless government has never existed in history. They give up our drinking water for election. Already worked to woo minorities for vote. He said that now Congress is betraying the state for reconciliation.

They protested that they will implement the Mekedatu scheme, now they are saying that the central government should do it. In the budget, no money has been given for Mekedatu project. Rs 10,000 crores should have been earmarked for this project if they had the manpower. Globally, Bangalore has been dehumanized and people are being given contaminated water. He said that everyone is busy looting the treasury.

Congress leaders should resign if they are not qualified to bring drought relief. When we were running the government, farmers were given compensation without looking at the centre. The current government is bankrupt and there is no money even for drinking water. He demanded that the chair should be left behind if they did not have the ability to give drinking water.

The Code of Election Conduct does not apply to drought relief. The SDRF funds have already reached the state government. NDRF funds are jointly decided by the central government and given to all the states. The BJP government immediately provided compensation for the flood damage, and later the central government provided funds. During the Manmohan Singh government, similar compensation was given late. The Congress, which was silent then, is now silent. They are doing politics without maintaining good relations with the Centre. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke highly of the Prime Minister. He said that the Congress leaders of Karnataka should get tuition from him.

BJP workers have the spirit to work loyally without any differences, no matter who is given the ticket in the Lok Sabha elections. All will work on behalf of the candidates that the party will finally nominate.

Once the ticket is announced, everyone will work together, he said.