Linganamakki reservoir nearing full capacity

Shivamogga: The Linganamakki Reservoir, a key component of Karnataka’s hydroelectric infrastructure, is approaching its maximum capacity due to persistent rainfall across the Sharavathi river basin, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) said on Friday. Officials have warned of potential water release into the Sharavathi River at any time to maintain dam safety. At 1:00 PM on July 25, the water level at the reservoir stood at 1806.80 feet, nearing its full capacity of 1819.00 feet—representing 75.13% of its total storage. The inflow into the dam has exceeded 60,000 cusecs due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

KPCL has advised people residing downstream of the dam and along the riverbanks to relocate to safer areas along with their livestock.

Tourists have also been warned not to enter or approach the river due to the risk of sudden flooding.

Located in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga district, the Linganamakki Reservoir feeds the Sharavathi Hydroelectric Project, which has a total generation capacity of 1,469.29 MW. Built across the Sharavathi River, it is one of the most efficient low-cost power generation facilities in the country.

Last year, the dam discharged water into the river on August 1 when levels had reached 1814 feet. The released water eventually flows into the Arabian Sea via the Gerusoppa region and Honnavar.