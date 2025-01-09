Man Caught Altering File at MUDA Office, Video Goes Viral and Concerns Raised

Mangaluru: A video showing a middleman tampering with official documents at the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office has sparked widespread attention on social media. The CCTV footage, which surfaced online, depicts the man altering a file using a pen during office hours.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 7 at approximately 1:30 PM. The footage shows the individual entering an office in MUDA during the lunch break when the staff was not present. Taking advantage of the empty office, he browsed through a stack of documents, located a specific file and made changes to it.

Despite the apparent breach of protocol, sources claim that MUDA authorities have yet to file a formal police complaint about the trespassing and unauthorised alterations. The video has raised concerns about security and procedural lapses within the office, leaving citizens questioning the integrity of administrative processes.