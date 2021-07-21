Mandya : MP Sumalatha meets Union minister, seeks probe into KRS reservoir safety

Mandya : Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Tuesday urged the Union government to protect the safety of Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir.

She met Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhavat at his office in New Delhi. The MP expressed concern over collapse of a portion of the stairway wall of the dam, which she attributed to stone mining in the vicinity of the KRS reservoir.

The reservoir is the lifeline of lakhs of farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, she said. She explained that the stairway wall collapsed on Sunday owing to excessive use of explosives in quarrying.

Describing the incident as a warning bell, Sumalatha, in her memorandum, urged the minister to constitute a high level committee to study the impact of quarrying on the reservoir. Shekhavat is said to have responded positively to her request.