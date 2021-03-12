Manipal Hospitals gives free COVID vaccine to kidney patients 

Bengaluru: On the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday, Manipal Hospitals, under a new initiative, provided free Covid-19 vaccine to dialysis patients. Kidney patients are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 due to their long-term medical conditions and low immunity. Keeping this in mind, the free vaccination drive was conducted by the hospital to protect its dialysis patients against the virus, and spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated.



There were dedicated vaccination booths apart from the regular Covid-19 vaccination counter that were organized across all its centers of Manipal Hospitals.

"With the outbreak of the pandemic, kidney patients faced the fear and burden of contracting Covid-19 while balancing their treatment plans. Manipal Hospitals is the first private hospital to undertake free vaccination for all its patients undergoing dialysis. Through this initiative, Manipal Hospitals hopes to ease their lives by taking the first step to protect them from the virus," said Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals.