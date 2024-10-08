Manipal Hospitals Sets New Guinness World Record of 3,319 CPR Performances within 24 hours

Bengaluru: In a landmark achievement, Manipal Hospital successfully hosted “Mission 3K – 3000 Hearts, One Beat,” a pioneering initiative centred on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in a relay format. The event broke the existing Guinness World Record for the most CPR performances in a single day, with 3,319 participants trained and ready, surpassing the previous record of 2,619 CPRs and setting a new global standard.

“Mission 3K- 3000 Hearts, One Beat” required each participant to perform 60 compressions, with less than 5 seconds allotted for transitions between individuals. The event took place at the Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and operated continuously within 24 hours emphasizing the importance of precise timing and teamwork.

Reflecting on this achievement, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal stated, "At Mission 3K- 3000 Hearts, One Beat, we are immensely proud to be part of this historic event alongside the Guinness Book of World Records on World Heart Day 2024. Our goal is not just to set a record by performing 3,000 continuous CPRs, but to spread an important message—CPR saves lives. If someone experiences a sudden collapse or heart attack, CPR can revive them. I urge everyone to learn this life-saving skill. Manipal Hospitals is ready to train you, and together, we can save countless lives. This mission exemplifies the power of teamwork, and we are deeply grateful to all involved."

This "Mission 3K – 3000 Hearts, One Beat" initiative showcased synergy of the Manipal Hospital South Cluster, with 12 units, including Mysore and Salem, joined in Bengaluru for the event.

The event was meticulously planned to ensure seamless coordination, with participants arriving in scheduled batches to meet the strict timelines. With an average of three CPR performances per minute, Manipal Hospitals successfully completed 3,319 CPR performances within the designated time.

Over 30 nursing colleges from across Bengaluru collaborated, playing a crucial role in the success, while hospital staff, including nurses and paramedics, remained on standby to provide essential support for this ambitious record attempt.