Manipur Violence Shobha Karandlaje blames Congress

Hubballi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, has attributed the ongoing violence in Manipur to the failures of previous governments. She firmly stated that the Union government should not be held responsible for the situation and accused efforts to tarnish its image using a viral video of two women being disrobed in public.

Speaking to the press in Hubballi on Saturday, Ms. Karandlaje pointed out a similar incident that occurred in West Bengal, emphasizing that it was unjust to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for the violence in Manipur.

According to her, the unrest in Manipur stems from conflicts between tribes, which can be traced back to the mistakes committed by previous administrations. Ms. Karandlaje also highlighted the issue of infiltrators from other nations gathering in the North Eastern States and lauded the Union government's continuous efforts to address the situation. However, these efforts have inadvertently led to certain violent incidents.

The Union Minister further commented on the history of neglect that the North Eastern States endured over the last six decades under the governance of Congress and UPA. She stated that this neglect contributed to the reluctance of people in these states to identify themselves as Indians. However, since Prime Minister Modi took office, there has been a noticeable shift, with the people embracing their Indian identity and witnessing unprecedented development projects initiated by the Central government.

When asked about establishing peace in the North Eastern States, Ms. Karandlaje expressed the importance of achieving peace. However, she criticized the Opposition, including the Congress, for discussing the issue outside of Parliament instead of engaging in parliamentary discussions. She reassured that the Centre is prepared to address all questions related to Manipur and provide suitable answers.