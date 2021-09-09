Media reports on rising cases of diabetes wrong: Doctors

Bengaluru: In contrast to media reports about the rise in diabetes in the city, doctors reveal that the overall percentage of diabetes in patients is less than their average estimates.



In the past 21 days, BBMP conducted a door-to-door survey as part of its initiative to determine citizens with prior comorbidity ahead of the third wave. The survey was conducted across 2,48,280 households and 7,11,648 individuals were tested.

The survey revealed that 57,528 individuals had comorbidities. Up to 50.8 per cent of citizens in the survey suffered from diabetes, 35.82% had blood pressure, 2.48% heart-related diseases, and 2.99% thyroid. Up to 90 per cent of the entire survey has been completed so far.

"It's a wrong notion that diabetes is on the rise in the city as per BBMP survey. The survey shows that only 8 per cent of people under the survey had comorbidities. Out of the 8 per cent, only 50.8 per cent were suffering from diabetes. The average urban prevalence of diabetes is usually around 8-10 per cent. The percentage of diabetes is in fact on the lower end than our estimates." said Dr Srinivasa Munigoti D, Consultant Endocrinologist, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore. He added that there is no adequate information about the number of adults and children that were part of this survey.

Among the small population that suffers from diabetes. doctors blame sedentary lifestyle and Covid-19 as the main culprit.

"Bengaluru has been the epicentre of diabetes in Karnataka. After contracting Covid-19, pre-diabetic patients are becoming full-diabetic. The steroids used in the treatment of Covid-19 is also adding to the problem" said Dr Pramod V. Satya, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Vikram Hospitals (A unit of Manipal Hospitals). He added that due to fear of contracting the virus, people are also choosing to sit at home and refuse to get exercise. "Both new-onset diabetes and health-controlled diabetes is being affected," he added.

"There is also a rise in people checking their sugar levels early in the city due to the pandemic. People have also started checking due to family history with diabetes," said Dr Mahesh D M, Consultant - Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital. He added that during the pandemic people have also resorted to 'emotional eating' in Bengaluru. Unhealthy eating habits can also lead to variations in sugar levels.

Doctors advise exercising at least for half an hour a day to maintain metabolism for 24 hours. If you are at home, you can walk on treadmills, do yoga or home exercise to keep insulin levels in check.