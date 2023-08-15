Metro expansion, curb moral policing: CM Siddaramaiah Independence Day Speech

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performed the "77th Independence Day Flag Hoisting" at the Field Marshal Manik Shah Parade Ground and gave a message of independence to the people of the country.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hoisted the flag on the 77th Independence Day in the state, said that the whole country will make 'Karnataka model'. However, Karnataka has paid Rs 4 lakh crore to the Centre as we pay taxes, but we are given only Rs 50,000 crores. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that due to this discrimination, the development of the state is being set back.

Addressing at the Independence day event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "My heartiest greetings to you all on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. We are now enjoying the fruits of rich sacrifices and martyrdom of thousands of bravehearts. I offer my humble tributes to all of them."

In his speech, CM Siddaramaiah said, We are implementing policies that are aimed at ensuring social justice in terms of accumulation of resources and their redistribution. This is the idea behind the introduction of five guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi. We strongly believe in the premise of economist Amartya Sen that "development is real freedom" and hence have introduced the five guarantee schemes.

People were in distress due to price rise, unemployment, corruption and discrimination due to caste and religion. Per capita income in several districts has not increased when compared to our previous tenure and there has been an increase in poverty. Considering this, our government followed Universal Basic Income policy and introduced the five guarantee schemes to boost the economic and social energy of the people.

On day one after assuming power, the first ever cabinet meeting accorded in principle approval for the implementation of the five guarantee schemes. Implementation of these schemes began in just three weeks after coming to power. Benefits of the government schemes are now delivered directly to the beneficiaries.

The 'Shakti' scheme which provides free travel for women and transgenders in select state-run buses across Karnataka has led to empowerment of women and the state. About 50-60 lakh women are enjoying the benefits daily. National and international media have extensively covered the stories on the scheme and have appreciated our move. The 'Shakti' scheme has infused new blood in the state’s economy. So far, women have travelled for free in 38.54 crore trips.

The second guarantee, “Gruha Jyothi” is the flagship program of Government of Karnataka, which provides free electricity up to 200 units for every household of Karnataka. The scheme introduced from July 1 will benefit consumers from August bill cycle. It is helping over 2 crore electricity consumers monthly. So far 1.49 crore people have enrolled and availed free electricity. The facility has been extended to tenants as well. The government is spending Rs 13910 crore annually for this.

Our Government has introduced the Anna Bhagya scheme for hunger free Karnataka. Despite deliberate non-cooperation by the Centre, our government is taking steps to supply 5 kg grains additionally. The government has decided to disburse money till the tender process is over to supply 5 kg grains additionally and 1.04 crore families are benefitted at present. Steps to disburse money to the remaining beneficiaries will be undertaken.

Schemes offering Direct Transfer of money will help reduce poverty and hence the government has implemented Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. The registration process for the benefit is underway. The scheme will be launched on 27th August and Rs. 2000 monthly financial assistance will…



