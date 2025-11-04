Live
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
- Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team
- Vijayvargiya targets madrasas
- Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances
- Air quality crosses 400 in several areas as haze envelops Delhi-NCR
- Historic Darbar move resumes after 4 years
Metro pinkline to become operational by May
Highlights
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday announced that the Metro pink line will be operational by May 2026. In a post on ‘X’, he said the 13.76 km stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara will ease traffic.
“Our commitment to better connectivity continues! Namma Metro Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara will be operational by May 2026,” Shivakumar said. “This 13.76 km stretch will ease traffic and strengthen north-south connectivity across Bengaluru,” he added.
