Metro pinkline to become operational by May

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday announced that the Metro pink line will be operational by May 2026. In a post on ‘X’, he said the 13.76 km stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara will ease traffic.

“Our commitment to better connectivity continues! Namma Metro Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara will be operational by May 2026,” Shivakumar said. “This 13.76 km stretch will ease traffic and strengthen north-south connectivity across Bengaluru,” he added.

