Metro Purple line to open from tomorrow?

Bengaluru: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to commence operations on the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor, widely known as the Purple Line, without the customary official inauguration event.

According to Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, the corridor will be fully operational starting Monday, October 9, 2023, marking a departure from the traditional practice of VIP attendance at such events.

The 2.05-kilometer Kengeri-Challaghatta and 2.1-kilometer Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura sections, integral parts of the 42.85-kilometer-long Purple Line connecting Challaghatta in the west to Whitefield in the east, will be accessible to the public from 5 am on October 9th. This decision aims to expedite the convenience and accessibility of this vital transportation network for the citizens of Bengaluru.

It could be recalled here that Prime Minister Modi himself had inaugurated this segment in April this year and he was also unhappy over the delay in commissioning the stretch between Baiyappanahalli- KR Puram stretch of the Purple line.