Metro Rail coming soon to south-east Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After the start of 'Namma Metro' train service on the route between Whitefield-KR Puram, the concentration of the city residents has directed towards the RV Road-Bommasandra route. The construction work of this route is 98% complete and it is likely that the trial run of the metro train will start in July.

Rail alignment work has been completed on the RV Road-Bommasandra route. Electricity connection, installation of CCTV and other minor works are in progress at the stations. A BMRCL official said that the civil works will be completed in the next two months.

This route is divided into three stages. The work up to the Bommasandra-B Agrahara of the first phase has been completed. Over 99% of the second phase Beratena Agrahara-Bommanahalli, 97% of the 3rd phase from Bommanahalli-RV Road has been completed. Only the construction work of the station is pending. The trial run will start in July and the aim is to open the metro train for commercial traffic by the end of August.

Under the Metro Phase 2 project, an interchange station where RV Road-Bommasandra and Gottigere-Nagwara route (Gulabi Marg) passes is being constructed near Jayadeva Hospital. A five-level transport system will come up at Jayadeva Interchange station. The fifth level will be 29 meters above ground level. It will be the highest metro station in the country. An underpass at the interchange station, normal vehicular traffic at ground level, Ragigudda-Silk Board flyover, on which the yellow line will be constructed, on which the pink line is

rising.The train is currently plying between Whitefield - Baiyappanahalli up to KR Puram - Whitefield. Installation of an open web girder (WWG) between KR Puram - Baiyyappanahalli is in progress and not ready for train traffic. By June, the train will run in full on this route.

Also, BMRCL has planned to run metro train from BTM layout to Bommasandra if Jayadeva interchange station construction work is not completed. 16 stations are being constructed between RV Road to Bommasandra and 13 stations from BTM layout to Bommasandra.

An 18.82 km long line has been constructed from RV Road to Bommasandra under the second phase of Metro project. It is named as the yellow path. An expenditure of Rs 4,255 crore has been spent on the construction of this route. Stations are coming up at RV Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlugate, Singhasandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Electronic City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara, Huskuru Road, Hebbagodi and Bommasandra.

This is the way to connect to many IT and BT companies in the city and will bring good income to our metro. It is estimated that around 3.70 lakh people can travel on this route. It is expected that by 2031, 4.55 lakh passengers will use the metro train every day and by 2041, 5.02 lakh passengers will be using it every day.12 trains of six coaches each will ply on the Reach-5 route between RV Road-Bommasandra. BMRCL is preparing to run a driverless metro train on this route.