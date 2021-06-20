Metro services to resume in Bengaluru from tomorrow

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro services will resume on both the lines from Monday between 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm with a frequency of 5 minutes following relaxation of lockdown rules by Chief Minister Yediyurappa. However, the frequency of train operations will be revisited depending on the passenger traffic.

Only passengers having smart cards will be allowed to commute on Metro trains. Top-up can be done through mobile app and BMRCL website as part of encouraging cashless transactions. However, cash transactions are also permitted for purchase of Smart Cards and its top-up at stations.

In a statement, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, "Passengers have to follow strictly Covid-19 protocols such as undergoing thermal scanning at the entry of the station and hand sanitization; passengers should use alternative steps on escalators; only 4 persons are permitted to use the lift at a time; wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing on Metro premises as well on the train are mandatory.