Metro trial service on Nagasandra-Madavara route from Aug 6

Bengaluru: A senior official of BMRCL said that Namma Metro will start the trial run for the Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara from August 6. BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao has informed that the route will be opened for traffic by the end of September or the first week of October.

At the cost of Rs 298 crore, the 3.7-km route has stations at Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (formerly Jindal Nagar) and Madavar (BIEC). A senior official responded, “We have taken up the task of cleaning. Various tests are being conducted. A trial run will be held for one month. We are preparing to invite the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for inspection by the second week of September. As it is an extension line and trains running on the Green Line will be used, the distance between trains will be longer.

Residents of Nelamangala, Makali and Madanayakanahalli and those coming to the city from Tumkur can avail metro service at Madavara. It will also help visitors to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. August 2019 was the deadline to complete the work on this route. But the completion of Madavara station was delayed and had to be extended many times due to various reasons. Japan’s Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro and four MPs have met the BMRCL officials on Wednesday. He travelled from MG Road to Vidhana Souda at 12.40 pm in Bengaluru Metro, an official said.