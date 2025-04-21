Minister Boseraju assures all help from govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will provide full support for the development of the Dr H Narasimhaiah Authority for Science, Education, Culture, and Tourism, State Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju said on Saturday.

Speaking during a visit to the Dr H Narasimhaiah Sub-Regional Science Centre, the Minister said that the Congress government has already passed a Bill during the Budget Session to establish the authority. “The Bill has received the Governor’s assent, and the authority will soon come up on approximately 136 acres of land,” Boseraju said. The new authority, he stated, is expected to not only foster integrated development in the region but also boost tourism.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Boseraju said the authority’s primary goals would be to popularise science and technology for human welfare, preserve and promote local cultural heritage, and offer a platform for innovative educational activities, including social studies, arts, and culture.

Former minister Shivashankar Reddy, who was present at the event, was acknowledged for his contributions toward the establishment of the science centre and the authority.

Minister Boseraju assured that the government would extend all necessary support to develop the authority into a model institution for the state.