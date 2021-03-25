Minister K Sudhakar wants probe to find out how many MLAs have affairs

Bengaluru: Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the private lives of all 225 legislators to find out how many of them are into extra-marital relationships.

Reacting to the Congress' demand that six ministers resign on moral grounds for approaching the court and securing an injunction against media publication or broadcast of any defamatory or unverified news against them, Sudhakar said "They are projecting themselves as Maryada Purushas and Sri Ramachandras.

I challenge all 225 MLAs face an inquiry. Let it be known who has had illicit relationships or extra-marital affairs. Everybody's true character would be known...who did what in their private lives when they were chief ministers. Anyway, this is a question of morality and values, right? I'm openly challenging them."

In response to a question, Sudhakar questioned can (Leader of the Opposition) Siddaramaiah come clean? Can (KPCC president) Shivakumar come clean? Or (former speaker) K. R. Ramesh Kumar came clean on issues that are being raised in the Assembly for the last three days?

"This is a constitutionally guaranteed right that is given to all which we have used to protect ourselves from falling prey to any conspiracy, the way in which one of our colleagues has already been trapped.

But our opposition is diverting the issue. So they're all Satya Harishchandras...KR Ramesh Kumar, V Muniyappa, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy...they're following monogamy strictly, right? Let them agree to this (challenge)," Sudhakar said.

Reacting to Sudhakar's statement, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said "I'm very happy. Sudhakar has given precious words to the State. We will discuss this in the Assembly. It should be remembered that I have one wife and one family."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (S) party leader and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also responded to Sudhakar's challenge and recalled that he had once "slipped" in his private life which he also admitted that in the Assembly.

"They should blame themselves because these things wouldn't have come up if you had behaved properly and if you hadn't gone to court for an injunction. You created all these problems. Nobody is Satya Harishchandra."

Six ministers - all recent defectors from Congress and JD(S) to BJP - secured an injunction order from the city court against publication of any defamatory content against them days after a video allegedly showing the intimate moments of Ramesh Jarkiholi with a woman was leaked to the media, forcing him to resign as minister, and amidst speculations and claims by a few activists they had in their possession more such incriminating CDs. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google have been made parties in the petitions apart from a long list of media houses in the State.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar and Youth and Sports Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda approached the court.