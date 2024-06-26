Minister MB Patil Facilitates Collaborative Ventures with Toyota and Aoyama Seisakusho to Boost Karnataka's Industrial Expansion

Bengaluru: In a significant stride towards bolstering Karnataka's industrial and infrastructural landscape, the Hon'ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, MB Patil, held strategic meetings with Toyota Motor and Aoyama Seisakusho on the third day of his visit to Japan.

Minister M B Patil emphasized the importance of these meetings in fostering industrial growth and strengthening international partnerships. The meetings were also attended by Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries.

These meetings underscored Karnataka's commitment to creating a conducive environment for global investors and enhancing its industrial capabilities. With its robust industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce, and proactive government policies, Karnataka continues to attract leading multinational companies. The discussions with Toyota Motor and Aoyama Seisakusho highlighted the state's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and its potential as a key destination for future investments and technological advancements.

Toyota Motor



MB Patil engaged in productive discussions with key representatives from Toyota Motor, including Takao Aiba, Project General Manager, External Affairs; Santoshi Yamaguchi, Group Manager, India Middle East Division, and Tomohiko Sugiura, Assistant Manager, External Affairs. During the meeting with Minister MB Patil, Toyota representatives discussed the rapid growth of the Indian auto market, noting that record sales are achieved every three months, and highlighted the close collaboration between Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) in Karnataka and the state government, expressing their appreciation for continued support. Toyota presented the history and production processes of their 65-year-old Motomachi plant, detailing both mass production lines and specialized volume lines, along with their clean mobility initiatives. This was followed by a production line tour for the Minister MB Patil.

The Karnataka delegation showcased the state's robust ecosystem in the auto sector, emphasizing future investment opportunities for Toyota and inviting them to attend the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2025. They also proposed collaboration for the success of the inaugural edition of VDP - SME Connect'25 by engaging Toyota suppliers. Toyota outlined its future plans for carbon neutrality by 2050, including a comprehensive EV lineup of hybrid EV cars, fuel cell cars, and battery EV cars, with efforts to reduce CO2 emissions across the vehicle lifecycle. The discussions also explored the potential of biofuels in hybrid EV technology, particularly ethanol-based fuels, leveraging Karnataka's significant sugarcane production and the new 20% ethanol blending mandate, reinforcing the state's appeal as a key investment destination.

Aoyama Seisakusho

The meeting with Aoyama Seisakusho featured discussions with top executives including Yukiyoshi Aoyama, President, Yasumi Morita, Managing Director, Hirohisa Kajita, Director, Kenji Tanaka, General Manager, Yuki Mizuta from the Human Resources Development Team, Hidehito Araki, UJA Global Advisory Pvt Ltd’s Consultant representative, and Yosuke Asanomi, Manager of Branch. MB Patil discussed on the auto components sector. Aoyama Seisakusho, a key supplier of screws and fasteners for Toyota, recognized Karnataka as an attractive investment destination. Karnataka, as the 4th largest automobile producing state, contributes 8.5% to the national output and has been at the forefront of promoting electric mobility. Karnataka is the first state to launch an electric mobility policy and is now developing a new clean mobility policy. The state has identified two major clusters for ecosystem development in Gauribidanur and Dharwad, aiming to bolster the clean mobility sector.

In a significant milestone, Aoyama Seisakusho signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka during this visit. This MoU outlines the establishment of a manufacturing facility in the Japanese Industrial Township in Tumakuru, where a 20-acre plot has been shortlisted. The Karnataka government assured Aoyama Seisakusho of full support in acquiring the land and resolving any future issues they might face, further reinforcing the state’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and international partnerships. Karnataka's E-Mobility policy offers substantial incentives, including a 15%-25% capital subsidy and a 1% Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for a period of 5 years, making it a lucrative destination for companies in the electric vehicle (EV) and clean mobility sectors. Highlighting these advantages, the discussions emphasized the state's robust support system for industrial development.