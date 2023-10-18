Minister MB Patil travels in Namma Metro to Kengeri for an event

Bemgaluru: Heavy and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil traveled in 'Namma Metro' from Vidhana Soudha to Kengeri Bus Terminal to attend the program of JSS Education Institute scheduled at Mylasandra-Srinivasapur near Kengeri here on Wednesday and enjoyed it.

Talking about this, the minister M B Patil said, "I have traveled in the metro in different parts of the country and gained experience. However, metro has not yet come near our house in Bangalore. Thus, I have not got the chance to travel by metro in our capital so far. As today is a weekday, it was known that there would be traffic congestion. So, I decided in advance to travel in namma metro. Like this, I reached Mylasandra from Vidhana Soudha in just 30 minutes. In the near future, namma metro will be the lifeline of the city,' he expressed joy.

During the journey, I talked to fellow passengers and asked them about namma metro. Everyone said that this has enabled smooth traffic. The problem of traffic congestion has become a part of modern cities. The metro facility is radically changing the contours of the city's transport system. This will significantly increase the productivity of Bangalore. Also it is a solution to noise, dust and carbon pollution. Also, Patil explained that health problems can also be saved to an extent.

After getting down at Kengeri, he proceeded to the program of JSS Technical Education Academy from there onwards.