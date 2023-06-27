Minister MB Patil visits industries, says keen on NGEF revival

Live
Large and medium Industries minister MB Patil who has been emphasising the spread of industries to regions outside Bengaluru, gave a visit to various industries.
BENGALURU: Large and medium Industries minister MB Patil who has been emphasising the spread of industries to regions outside Bengaluru, gave a visit to various industries.
He visited several industries in Beluru industrial area Gamanagatti, Mummighatti and Ithigatti apart from public enterprise NGEF. In Gamanagati he visited Infrafine foods private limited which is engaged in extracting pulp from fruits and exporting it to America, Japan, and countries of Europe.
Speaking with reporters M B Patil expressed appreciation that the company has grown to the extent of doing transactions worth Rs 100 crores annually.
Patil added that food processing and agro-based industries will be encouraged in the Hubballi area. He opined that such industries which make value addition to agriculture produces that would help to increase the income of farmers.
Then, he visited Aequs, which produces consumer durables such as skillets (tawa), plates and vessels. In Itigatt he visited Microfinish valve private limited. Further, he proceeded to the Beluru Industrial area where he visited UFlex which makes packaging material for leading companies.
Meanwhile, the minister reiterated that the lapses in the single window system would be addressed to facilitate the setting up of industries in the state.
While he visited NGEF he said that a meeting will be held soon with experts regarding its revival and a decision on providing the required cost will be taken immediately.
The transformers manufactured here have been installed at Central Vista in New Delhi and are being used by prominent institutions such as the defence department and ISRO. However, there lies a challenge before us to explore and create an expanded market for transformers produced here. Even the government is keen on its revival, Patil stated.
He also received a memorandum submitted by the NGEF employees association urging for its revival and hike in wages.
KIADB Commissioner Mahesh, KUM (Karnataka Udyoga Mitra) Managing Director Dodda Basavaraju, NGEF DGM Naregal and district officials of the department of large and medium industries were present.