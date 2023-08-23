Minister Zameer Ahmed receives public grievances at the KPCC office

Bengaluru: Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare Jameer Ahmed Khan visited the KPCC office on Wednesday and received public grievances as part of the program where ministers visit the party office one day in a month.

On this occasion Mohammad Tahir Ameer, an 8th grade student of Crescent English School, Hebbal, was selected for the International Karate Championship competition to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 19 to 24 and cried that he was unable to go due to financial difficulties.

The minister immediately bought a flight ticket of Rs 65,000 to go to the competition at his personal expense and wished him well on the spot.

On the same occasion, he provided financial assistance at personal expense to those who came seeking health and education assistance.

He received the application related to the Housing and Minority Welfare Department and Waqf Department and sent it to the concerned departments to check the relevant documents and directed them to take action. Hundreds of members of the public, Congress workers and leaders from various districts of the state and Bangalore city filed complaints. District President Shekhar and other leaders were present.