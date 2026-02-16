Minor assaulted inside mosque during namaz in Mysuru, three arrested

Mysuru: A shocking incident of assault on a minor boy inside a mosque during namaz has been reported from NR Mohalla in Mysuru, triggering widespread outrage among local residents. The incident occurred on Friday, February 13, when a verbal altercation allegedly escalated into physical violence within the mosque premises.

According to preliminary information, the argument began during namaz and soon turned aggressive. The accused reportedly attacked the minor boy and assaulted him brutally. CCTV footage from inside the mosque has captured the disturbing visuals, showing the boy being chased and kicked. In one clip, the assailants are seen kicking the boy with force, drawing sharp criticism from the community over the brutality of the act in a place of worship.

A case has been registered at the Narasimharaja Police Station under a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). The accused have been identified as Avez, Parvez, Zaheed and Umar. The boy’s father has alleged that one of the accused is a rowdy-sheeter, raising concerns about the background of those involved.

Police have so far arrested three of the accused, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspect who is absconding. Investigators are also probing allegations that the accused were under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants at the time of the assault.

The incident has sparked anger among residents of NR Mohalla, who have condemned the violence inside a sacred place. Parents in the area have expressed concern over the safety of children visiting religious institutions. Locals have demanded strict action against all those involved and called for enhanced security measures within mosque premises to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Police officials stated that further action will be taken based on CCTV evidence and statements from witnesses. The case has become a major talking point in Mysuru, with citizens urging authorities to ensure accountability and reinforce child safety, especially in religious spaces.