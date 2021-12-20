Miraculous save for one-and-a-half years-old from paraflu

Bengaluru: Amidst the Covid scare, there are many viral diseases which can be life threatening. Recently, a 1.5 year old boy developed a bad lung infection because of the Paraflu virus. Human parainfluenza viruses (HPIVs) cause respiratory illnesses in infants and young children. The symptoms may include fever, runny nose, and cough. HPIVs can also cause more severe illness such as croup or pneumonia. HPIVs spread from an infected person to other people through the air by coughing and sneezing close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands touching objects or surfaces with the viruses on them then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. In the case of this 1.5 year old boy, the virus produced very thick secretions blocking major airways. Speaking to the media, Santosh, father of the young patient said, "Around 10 days back, my son had a severe lung infection and hence we had to rush him to Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli. My son was admitted to the ICU. The X-ray report showed that his right lung was completely closed and he was in a critical condition. My son was under ventilator support for two days. Initially, they wanted to open the right lung but couldn't. Then, the doctors counselled us about the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) process (where the blood is pumped outside of your body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body)." Santosh added, "Thanks to the efforts of the doctors, my son is saved and he is back with us."



Dr Rakshay Shetty (Head Paediatric Intensive Care services from Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli) said, "The secretions made it impossible to manage the child on a ventilator since airways were completely blocked and oxygen levels were too low. We put him on venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV ECMO) and did bronchoscopy daily to remove thick secretions blocking airways. Lung showed great recovery over five days and we were able to send the child home in two weeks. This is a miraculous escape for the child. If not for ECMO, the child would have died."

The Consultant Pediatric Intensivist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Dr. Deepak R said, "Though the thick mucus is common, it was rare to see a young patient with such a degree of thickness which had blocked the major airways. This could be fatal if not treated immediately."