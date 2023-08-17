MIT - FIS Global Business Solutions ink pact on Cutting-Edge B.Tech and FinTech

Bengaluru: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and FIS Global Business Solutions India Private Limited, a subsidiary of FIS®, a global leader in financial services technology headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, USA join hands in a first of its kind academic collaboration.

Anil Rana, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, on this occasion "In response to the burgeoning demand for tech-savvy professionals with expertise in digital technology and finance, MIT Manipal has launched a groundbreaking four-year undergraduate degree program - B.Tech. in Computer Science and Financial Technology. It is a synergy and convergence of knowledge and experiential inputs from three different streams - Humanities and Management, Computer Science Engineering, and Mathematics. The programme curriculum has been designed with incorporating inputs from key stakeholders, including prominent industrial professionals and academicians”. This synergy of streams will aim to enhance the employability of the graduates this program has received the approval of the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), making it the first and only one of its kind in India today." Dr. Rana added.

Dr. M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, described the interdisciplinary B.Tech. in Computer Science and Financial Technology as a program that nurtures students' grasp of modern technology, strong mathematical and financial skills, innovative mindset, and ethical values. The curriculum covers areas like Computational Statistics, Software Development Models, Economics, Machine Learning, and Banking, among others.

Vishad Gupta, Head of Global Delivery Organization, FIS, said the pathbreaking collaborative efforts of MIT and FIS will propel industry-academia collaboration to new heights. This partnership will refine the curriculum with FIS inputs, Experiential learning through joint course delivery by FIS experts and MIT Manipal faculty will immerse students in the dynamic FinTech ecosystem, preparing them for real-world challenges.