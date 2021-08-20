MLA Vedavyas Kamath urge CM Basavaraj Bommai to set up NIA office in Mangaluru to curb terrorist activities

Bengaluru: Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to send a proposal to Union government to open a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in the port city.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Kamath said that terrorist activities were on the rise in the coastal area and stressed the need for setting up of an NIA office to curb them.

He further explained that, "there is a need to strengthen security at the sea by framing a special policy. Those involved in terrorist activities are trying to gain a foothold in the coastal areas.

It is evident with emergence of the recent incidents linking to anti-India activities." Kamath told reporters that the CM assured that the home minister would visit Mangaluru soon to study the situation.

"The government has already initiated some steps in this regard, which can't be disclosed at this moment. A suitable decision will be taken in the coming days," the MLA quoted the CM as saying.