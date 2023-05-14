Modi, Shah or Kiccha Sudeep…. Nobody’s magic worked for BJP

Bengaluru: There were big leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Star Campaigner Kiccha Sudeep part of the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in the State. As PM Modi in Bengaluru with a roadshow covering central and eastern parts of the city and other districts. Despite early morning rains, thousands of people gathered on either side of the streets, some of them armed with umbrellas, keen not to miss the chance to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and greeted him.



Also, actor Kiccha Sudeep had campaigned rigorously for many BJP candidates. However the campaigning and strategy of BJP did not convert into votes. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign strategy largely focused on the developmental works carried out by their government in the past five years, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, the Congress, on the other hand, focused on local issues. The other opposition party, Janata Dal (Secular), also touched upon local issues during its campaign.

The BJP deployed big stalwarts for the Karnataka election campaign with PM Modi leading the charge. Since the start of the campaign, he has addressed a total of 18 public rallies and held three roadshows in the state since April 28. Congress, too, saw several political bigwigs, including Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, hitt the roads for the campaign. Even Rahul Gandhi approach with people and the party workers have gained some momentum. While the people gave a full majority to Congress, they have to now fullfill the promises made while campaigning.

The BJP has been banking on PM Modi’s popularity to tide over the anti-incumbency wave, as the government led by Basavaraj Bommai faces corruption charges. Poll experts predicted a tight election in Karnataka, with some giving a slight advantage to the Congress. However, they believed that Modi’s rally in the state might turn out to be a game changer for the state BJP unit and may help in getting better results than expected. While this turned out to be a failure.

Several BJP leaders said that Modi’s campaigning across the state boosted the party’s morale and confidence among the electorate and hoped that it will convert into votes and help the party script history in the polls. However, the corruption allegations on 40 percent corruption charges had a huge impact on the voters.