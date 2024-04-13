Live
- Blast shocks Damascus, inflicts property damage
- X bans over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in March
- Tense situation prevailed at Adani Gangavaram Port
- Modi's Roadshow Rescheduled
- INDIA alliance is expected to get huge victory in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in this polls: P. Chidambaram
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav warned those who drink and drive vehicles
- Congress and MIM are uniting forces to confront the formidable Modi wave sweeping across the nation: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
- Gopi Thotakura to become 1st Indian space tourist
- BJP is attacking Constitution, we want to save it: Rahul Gandhi in Bastar
- BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday
Just In
Modi's Roadshow Rescheduled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow event in Mangaluru has been advanced by 90 minutes on Sunday. BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V Sunil Kumar, on Saturday stated that there will be a slight modification to the schedule of the event.
Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow event in Mangaluru has been advanced by 90 minutes on Sunday. BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V Sunil Kumar, on Saturday stated that there will be a slight modification to the schedule of the event.
During a media interaction held on Saturday, Sunil Kumar shared the latest development, stating, "We have made a minor adjustment to the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow. Initially planned to kick off at 5 PM, the roadshow will now commence at 7:30 PM.”
Providing further insights into the revised itinerary, Kumar elaborated, "The roadshow will commence its journey from Narayan Guru Circle, where Prime Minister Modi will offer his respects to Sri Narayan Guru idol with floral tributes. From there, the roadshow will wind its way through the city's streets, culminating at Navabharat Circle. I encourage all citizens eager to witness Modi's visit in Mangaluru to arrive by 7 PM and position themselves behind the barricades along the designated route. The anticipated conclusion of the roadshow is estimated to be around 8:30 PM."
This adjustment in timing ensures that attendees have ample opportunity to witness and participate in the Prime Minister's visit, contributing to the smooth and successful execution of the event.