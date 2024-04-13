Modi's Roadshow Rescheduled

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow event in Mangaluru has been advanced by 90 minutes on Sunday. BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V Sunil Kumar, on Saturday stated that there will be a slight modification to the schedule of the event.

During a media interaction held on Saturday, Sunil Kumar shared the latest development, stating, "We have made a minor adjustment to the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow. Initially planned to kick off at 5 PM, the roadshow will now commence at 7:30 PM.”

Providing further insights into the revised itinerary, Kumar elaborated, "The roadshow will commence its journey from Narayan Guru Circle, where Prime Minister Modi will offer his respects to Sri Narayan Guru idol with floral tributes. From there, the roadshow will wind its way through the city's streets, culminating at Navabharat Circle. I encourage all citizens eager to witness Modi's visit in Mangaluru to arrive by 7 PM and position themselves behind the barricades along the designated route. The anticipated conclusion of the roadshow is estimated to be around 8:30 PM."

This adjustment in timing ensures that attendees have ample opportunity to witness and participate in the Prime Minister's visit, contributing to the smooth and successful execution of the event.