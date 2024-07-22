Money to beneficiaries stopped since two months

Mysuru:In the last assembly elections, the Congress party came to power by announcing a promise of five guarantees. Moreover, the party distributed guarantee cards signed by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. These guarantees remained good from the legislative assembly elections to the Lok Sabha elections. Lakhs of women availed of the Shakti Yojana, which offered free travel in government buses, a free house power bill, anna bhagya, and the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme of two thousand rupees per month for housewives. Despite guarantee schemes in the Lok Sabha elections, the people of the state did not support the Congress at the expected level.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which attracted women in large numbers as they got Rs 2000 every month, has stopped for the last two months. In Mysuru, Davanagere, Belagavi, and many districts, women visiting banks to check their accounts for money returned with disappointment that their account had not been credited with Rs 2000.

‘’The last time they put it on May 4th, after that, no money has come to my pass book’’ Kaveramma (55) a woman beneficiary from Gokulam in Mysuru city told reporters. She said the Congress aimed at only winning elections through promises. Another woman, Anasuya (45), told that the government has no money to deliver on the promises they made during the election. No voter has asked for any guarantee from any party, but the Congress betrayed the people she accused.

On the one hand, the government is not giving the students a stipend and scholarships in many districts. Everywhere, women are expressing their displeasure about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Another woman, Meenakshamma (52) in Mahadevpet in Madiekri, told that after the Gruha Lakshmi scheme launched by the government, children and husbands stopped giving money. The women expressed their outrage that now household expenses have increased by more than 30 to 40 percent for necessary commodities, and the government pushed them to ditch.