  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Most parts of Karnataka to receive heavy rains

Most parts of Karnataka to receive heavy rains
x
Highlights

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains on Saturday across Karnataka. The state capital, Bengaluru, will also receive heavy rains.

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains on Saturday across Karnataka. The state capital, Bengaluru, will also receive heavy rains. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are going to witness rains with thunder and lightning.

The central Karnataka districts of Davanagere, Chitradurga, south Karnataka districts of Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kodagu are going to receive good rainfall. North Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapura are going to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X