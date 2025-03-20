Move to protect encroachments, says BJP on Siddaramaiah govt's Waqf resolution

Bengaluru: The resolution passed by the Congress-led government in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly against the Centre's move to amend the Waqf Act has triggered a major political slugfest in the state with the BJP alleging that the move is to protect encroachments.

As the Congress demanded the withdrawal of the amendment, the BJP alleged that the ruling party in the state was trying to protect its leaders who had illegally acquired properties worth thousands of crores.

Commenting on the development, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Thursday in Bengaluru, "Yesterday (March 19), the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, passed a resolution forcefully opposing the amendment made by the Central government to the Waqf Act."

"One needs to understand the motive behind this move. It is quite clear. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bringing transparency and accountability to the Waqf Act, CM Siddaramaiah wants to protect land grabbers and the land mafia, who have looted lands belonging to farmers in the name of the Waqf Board," Vijayendra further said.

He alleged that many Congress leaders were involved in a Waqf scam and that the Siddaramaiah-led government was protecting them. "The BJP will expose the Congress-led government before the people of Karnataka," he announced.

"In the current tenure, CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders have misused the Waqf Act. Under the guise of the Waqf Board, a gang of Congress politicians is set to illegally acquire properties worth thousands of crores, and the Congress government is shielding them -- there is no doubt about it," he charged.

Vijayendra claimed that the resolution passed by the Karnataka government opposing the Waqf Act amendment was unconstitutional. "Siddaramaiah wants to protect those who have looted land under the Waqf Board in the state. The BJP strongly condemns this and will take this issue to the people," he reiterated.

He further attacked the Congress government, stating, "Unfortunately, CM Siddaramaiah's approach to minority appeasement politics is objectionable. During his previous tenure, it began with the Shaadi Bhagya scheme and ended with Tipu Jayanti. No other state in the country celebrated Tipu Jayanti -- only Karnataka did, and that was solely because of Siddaramaiah."

The BJP leader also alleged that in the current tenure, land grabbers were being protected by the Congress government. "Additionally, granting a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims is unfortunate. We will oppose both moves on the streets," he stated.

Responding to the allegations, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao, speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, maintained that opposing the Central government's Waqf Bill amendment was not an act of appeasement.

"The BJP is targeting minorities. They are using every possible means to discriminate against and harass them. This is blatant and deliberate," he said.

"The Waqf Act allows decisions to be made at the state level, but the Central government is now taking away these powers. This is not correct. Hence, we have expressed our serious reservations on the issue. The parliamentary commission at the Centre functioned in an undemocratic manner -- it was a one-party show. We cannot tolerate this dictatorial way of running the country," Rao stated.

"Hence, as representatives of the people, we have expressed our clear stance. The proposed amendment to the Waqf Act is blatantly incorrect, and the Government of India should withdraw it," he asserted.

When asked about alleged false claims on Hindu properties by the Waqf Board, Rao responded, "The Waqf property issue is an old one. Any dispute should be resolved legally. No one supports any illegality, including by the Waqf Board."

"If anyone is engaging in illegal activities, action should be taken. However, the government cannot usurp powers and act beyond the law. That is precisely what we have conveyed in our resolution," he added.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil also commented on the issue, stating that the agenda of the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not inclusive. "They want to create mistrust among people and use this for political gains. There is a general perception that the amendment deliberately targets minorities, and in this context, we are opposing it," he said.



