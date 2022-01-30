MP Pratap Simha bats for piped gas supply

Mysuru: "There is nothing new about piped gas supply. Many States have already adopted this system and I don't know why there is a hue and cry over this," said Mysuru-Kodagu parliament member Pratap Simha here on Saturday. He made this observation while speaking to media persons over reported opposition expressed by MLAs L Nagendra and S A Ramadass.

Simha said, "The new system for the supply of gas is good in the long run. At present, people are paying Rs 904 for a refill. To avoid some of the problems that go with it, piped gas supply should be adopted.

This was started in Gujarat long back. The Centre has okayed the project to be implemented in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi. Supply of gas through the pipe will help us save money. If a road is dug up, it has to be filled properly. I don't know why people are raising questions unnecessarily." The BJP MP further said, "After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has implemented many schemes. Highways, toilets and power supply to villages are some of which the Centre implemented. Jal Jivan scheme is another important step. There is a huge difference between LPG and LNG. With the city growing rapidly, switching over to LNG is a good move for more than one reason."