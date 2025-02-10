MUDA case: Petitioner says he won’t challenge Karnataka HC order in SC

Bengaluru: The petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Snehamayi Krishna stated on Monday that he won’t approach the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which quashed the petition seeking a CBI probe.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused number one in the MUDA case, while his wife B.M. Parvathi is the second accused and his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy is named as the third accused.

The Karnataka High Court recently quashed the petition seeking the CBI investigation into the case.

The Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the matter.

The Lokayukta has completed the investigation and will be submitting the report on Tuesday to the court.

Snehamayi Krishna stated, “I have been questioned frequently about filing an appeal in the Supreme Court to transfer the MUDA case to the CBI. After carefully reading the verdict given by the High Court regarding my petition, I took two days to reflect on it. I re-examined the evidence in my possession, discussed the matter with some of my close legal advisors and well-wishers, and considered my past experiences in legal battles before arriving at a decision.”

He further stated, “Instead of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court and delaying the process further, I have decided to proceed with the case based on the evidence I possess and will obtain in the future, regardless of the report submitted by the Lokayukta officials.”

“I firmly believe that I can prove my allegations and ensure that the accused are punished based on my evidence in the court. With indirect legal assistance and the option to appoint lawyers if necessary, I have resolved to present my case personally (as a party in person), submit evidence, argue the case, and prove my accusations in court to ensure the accused are punished as soon as possible,” Krishna stated.