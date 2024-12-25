Munirathna Attacked in Bengaluru

Live
Alleges Conspiracy After Attack
Bengaluru: BJP MLA Munirathna from Rajarajeshwari Nagar has alleged a conspiracy to harm him following an attack near Rajkumar’s memorial on Monday. The incident occurred as he was en route to participate in an event marking the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
During the attack, protesters pelted an at his head. Additionally, stones were thrown at his vehicle, shattering its front windshield. Police intervened swiftly to diffuse the situation and brought the crowd under control.
Munirathna made grave allegations, accusing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother, D K Suresh, of orchestrating the attack. According to the BJP leader, the motive behind the incident was to eliminate him and pave the way for Kusuma, a Congress leader, to become a legislator. “This was not just an attack but an attempt on my life,” he stated, reiterating his claims of a larger conspiracy.
Law enforcement officials have detained over 15 individuals, including Congress supporters, in connection with the attack. Investigations are underway to determine the sequence of events and the motives behind the incident.
Prominent BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ex-Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, condemned the assault. Both leaders expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and called for strict action against the perpetrators.