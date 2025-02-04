Murder Accused Attempts to Flee from Arrest

Bengaluru: Srinivas, a wanted history-sheeter, also known as Gubbachchi Seena, was shot in the leg by Sarjapur police on Monday night. According to reports, he attempted to escape during an arrest operation in Anekal before being shot at.

Seena was being pursued for his alleged involvement in the murder of former history-sheeter Venkatesh, also called Venky, who was brutally killed on January 28. Authorities had been tracking Seena and his associates since the crime, as they had gone into hiding following the incident.

When the police finally located Seena, he reportedly resisted arrest and attacked constable Irfan in an attempt to break free. In response, Inspector Naveen first fired a warning shot into the air. However, when Seena continued to evade capture, the officer fired at his leg.

Seena was subsequently taken into custody and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The police continue their investigation to apprehend the rest of his gang.