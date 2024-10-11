Mushrooming cloud kitchens in Bengaluru raise quality concern

Bengaluru: For the last three months, the Food department and the Health department have been busy on quality check of food processed in the city. They have paid more attention to people’s health. The Department of Food and Quality Safety, which has been waging a war on unsafe foods, is testing and taking appropriate action against dangerous foods that pose a threat to people’s health. In the midst of this, a discussion has started on how safe the food that is reaching people’s homes through online is now. The food department is being urged to issue guidelines for cloud kitchens that supply food online.

Anyone can start this cloud kitchen if they have FSSAI license. These cloud kitchens can be started anywhere. The food department is also giving permission for this. Most of the cloud kitchens do not have any information about the customers. Consumers are not informed about their food preparation hygiene. Because it is easy to open this cloud kitchen wherever you want. This has started a discussion about the quality of food.

So where does this come from when it comes to ordering food on online apps? There has been an insistence on the method of serving food to customers by dividing it into hotel or cloud kitchen or bakery and giving clear information about its quality.

There has been an insistence on the cleanliness and quality of cloud kitchens from the Food and Quality Department to issue revised guidelines. Nutritionists have also warned about this. The way food is prepared, the health of the person preparing it, the quality and cleanliness are all important. Otherwise, there is definitely a risk to health, says nutritionist KeertiHirisave.

Experts says, From now on, people should pay more attention to health than taste. Where is the food coming from online? Care should also be taken regarding how it is prepared.