Muttiah Muralitharan invests Rs 1,400 crore in Badanaguppe: MB Patil

Bengaluru: Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that famous Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is starting a soft drink and sweets business in Badanaguppe of Chamarajanagar district and will gradually invest a total of Rs 1,400 crore.

The minister held talks in this regard with Muttiah, who met him here on Tuesday. Speaking later, the Minister said that Muralidharan was starting his business in Badanaguppe under the brand name 'Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries' and initially a plan was made for an investment of 230 crore rupees. Then it is now touching thousand crores. He explained that Muttiah told him that it would be Rs 1,400 crore in the next few days.

For this they have already been given 46 acres of land. There were some minor complications with this. The authorities concerned have been instructed to rectify them immediately. He said that the production activity will start in Badanaguppe in coming January.

The minister said that in the coming days, Muttiah will set up a unit of his business in Dharwad as well.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, KIAD CEO Dr. Mahesh, Udyoga Mitra Managing Director Dodda Basavaraju were present on the occasion.