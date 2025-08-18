Mysore Dasara elephants treated to royal hospitality at palace, special kitchen set up

Mysuru: With the countdown to the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav underway, preparations for the grand Jamboo Savari have reached full swing. Central to this historic spectacle are the elephants that carry the golden Ambari, and this year too, the Dasara Gajapade is being accorded royal treatment at the Mysore Palace.

Currently, 14 elephants have been enlisted for the celebrations, led by the seasoned Captain Abhimanyu, who will once again carry the Ambari during the Vijayadashami procession. To ensure their health and strength, a dedicated kitchen has been established within the palace premises. A team of cooks is working round the clock to prepare nutritious meals, costing the state exchequer an estimated ₹55–60 lakh for the season.

According to officials, each elephant is fed twice daily after their rigorous morning and evening training sessions. The forest department has designed a special diet aimed at increasing their stamina and body weight.

Their meals include an assortment of grains such as green gram, along with cooked vegetables like cucumber, radish, carrot, and beetroot, which are rolled into large, ball-shaped portions for easier feeding.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. Prabhugowda told TV9 that the daily intake varies according to the elephant’s size and gender. “We provide about 750 kg of food to a male elephant and around 450 kg to a female elephant each day.

Currently, nine elephants have arrived at the palace, while five more will join shortly from the forest camps,” he explained.

Among the herd, 25-year-old Bhima has earned the title of “Tindipota” (glutton) for his voracious appetite. Officials note that despite being served 750 kg of food, Bhima always demands more, making him a favorite among caretakers and visitors alike.

In addition to cooked meals, the elephants are provided with sugarcane, green grass, and paddy straw to ensure a balanced diet.

With such royal care, the mighty jumbos are being groomed not only as a spectacle of tradition but also as symbols of Karnataka’s cultural pride, ready to mesmerize lakhs of spectators during the iconic Jamboo Savari.